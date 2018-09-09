Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you have friends who are going through a divorce, researchers say you might be next!

At least, the folks at Brown University, Harvard University, and University California, San Diego seem to think so.

A study, “Breaking Up is Hard to Do, Unless Everyone Else is Doing it Too“, found that divorce can happen in clusters.

Researchers found that a person is 75 percent more likely to become divorced if a friend has divorced.

And that’s not all if a friend of a friend is divorced. a person’s odds of getting a divorce increase 33 percent.

The study also suggested that popular people are less likely to get divorced.

Children don’t influence the likelihood of divorce according to the study, but having more children could reduce the chances of getting divorced.