PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former SEPTA employees are crying foul at the transportation agency, alleging unfair business practices.

“The NAACP is convinced that SEPTA has a very toxic environment for its employees and staff,” said Rodney Muhammad, President of the NAACP’s Philadelphia chapter.

Muhammad called a news conference on Sunday with former SEPTA employees who were fired for different reasons.

“We’re not disgruntled employees,” said former SEPTA employee Tara Bryant. “We are hard working parents, mothers, fathers, grandmothers. We get out there every day risking out lives on these buses.”

Eugene Gray says he was fired for missing a meeting.

"I can take the fact that I missed the meeting, but to fire me for missing a meeting when I had 17 years, I just feel like it wasn't fair," said Gray.

Thomas Walker says he was terminated for his use of the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) after his son was born prematurely.

“There were days where you can’t leave an infant in the hospital,” said Walker. “He was in the hospital for six months.”

SEPTA responded to the NAACP claims with this statement sent to Eyewitness News:

“SEPTA is committed to promoting diversity in all levels of its workforce and in all facets of the organization. We are dedicated to ensuring fair treatment for all employees, and take seriously, any claims regarding racism, employee abuse, or unfair termination. We welcome the opportunity to meet with Philadelphia NAACP President Rodney Muhammad again to discuss these matters of concerns.”

SEPTA’s top management will meet with Mr. Muhammad. It is unclear when the meeting will take place at this time.