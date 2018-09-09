Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Rain, and the threat of flooding, has forced the PGA Tour to delay its final round of the BMW Championship in Delaware County.

The announcement came Sunday afternoon after a steady rain washed out play and caused multiple delays throughout the day.

The PGA Tour says it will wait until Monday to decide whether it can try to complete 72 holes of the third FedEx Cup playoff event.

“As far as today goes, it was kind of a no-brainer forecast. It looked like it was going to rain all day and it did,” said an official for the BMW Championship.

This means Justin Rose has to wait until Monday to have a shot at getting to No. 1 in the world. And he still might not have to hit another shot at the BMW Championship.

If the forecast makes it unlikely to finish, the tour could cut the tournament short to 54 holes.

Rose has a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. A victory gets him to No. 1 in the world ranking. Keegan Bradley was projected to finish 30th in the FedEx Cup, which would knock out Jordan Spieth from the Tour Championship.

Details for spectators and further updates can be found on the BMW Championship website.

