KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — An accident between a tractor-trailer and a bus injured 19 people and shut down part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Officials say 36 people were on the bus when the accident happened at approximately 9:31 a.m.

The bus was on the westbound ramp when it was struck by the tractor-trailer according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

All of the individuals injured in the accident were taken to Paoli Hospital with non-life threatening injuries to be checked.

The turnpike will remain closed while authorities work to clear the scene of the accident.

 

