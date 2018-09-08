Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — An accident between a tractor-trailer and a bus injured 19 people and shut down part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Court Upholds Life Sentence In Delaware Cyberstalking Case

Officials say 36 people were on the bus when the accident happened at approximately 9:31 a.m.

The bus was on the westbound ramp when it was struck by the tractor-trailer according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

All of the individuals injured in the accident were taken to Paoli Hospital with non-life threatening injuries to be checked.

Dallas Officer In Wrong Apartment Fatally Shoots Neighbor

The turnpike will remain closed while authorities work to clear the scene of the accident.