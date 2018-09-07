  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new exhibit is open in Old City in support of Colin Kaepernick’s sideline protest of taking a knee for the national anthem.

The exhibit at the Arch Enemy Arts Gallery is called “Take A Knee Pad.”

Tiger Woods: Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Ad ‘A Beautiful Spot’

It features 28 knee pads that were designed by more than two dozen artists.

The director of the gallery says he wants to show support for protesters who are speaking up about police brutality against the black community.

