SAN JOSE, Calif (CBS) — Police in San Jose, California could soon add some Batman-style technology to their arsenal.

They are testing a new device that ties up someone’s arms or legs with a kevlar cord.

It’s called the Bola Wrap, which is a high-tech version of an old-fashioned throwing weapon used to capture cattle.

batman laser tech2 Police Test Batman Style Technology To Restrain Suspects

Credit: CBS3

The user can just load the cartridge, point the laser, and push the trigger.

It helps officers restrain and subdue resistant suspects, safely, and without physical force.

The  Bola Wrap can also capture people at a distance of up to 25 feet.

The San Jose Police Department is the latest to join 45 other departments that are testing the device.

