Curving: Latest Dating Trend Subtly Breaks HeartsIt's only getting harder for loveless daters in the modern world.

Kevin Bacon, Krya Sedgwick Celebrate 30th Anniversary With BeeGees SongPhiladelphia native Kevin Bacon and his wife, Kyra Segwick, celebrated their 30th anniversary yesterday with music.

Dictionary Adds 800 New Words Including ‘Hangry,’ ‘Zoodles,’ ‘Fintech,’ ‘Bougie’Emotionally, people get “hangry” when hunger and anger mix, easily fixed by a meal of “zoodles” – noodles made from zucchini.

California Wineries In Desperate Need Of Harvest WorkersOne winery is offering two raises a year to compete with competition in the area.

St. Patrick's Cathedral Hires "Lamb-Scapers"The sheep are maintaining the yard around Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown.

Teachers Warning About "Lawnmower Parenting" Ahead Of School Year"Instead of preparing children for challenges, they mow obstacles down so kids won’t experience them in the first place."