PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The late Cardinal Anthony Bevilacqua is accused in a new lawsuit of sexual assault. The alleged assault happened in the 1980s while he was a bishop in Pittsburgh.
According to CBS Pittsburgh, the female victim claims then Bishop Bevilacqua visited St. Gabriel’s Church and school, took her behind a partition in the lunchroom and groped her chest.
Bevilacqua served as the archbishop of Philadelphia from 1988 to 2003.
He passed away in 2012.
This lawsuit comes after a Pennsylvania grand jury report identified more than 300 “predator priests” who allegedly molested more than 1,000 children in six state dioceses.
The Zappala Crime Family/Terrorist Group no longer has a stranglehold on covering-up clergy sex absue cases and the cover-ups by church hierarchy in western PA.