BREAKING:Late Cardinal Anthony Bevilacqua Accused Of Sex Assault In New Lawsuit
Filed Under:Anthony Bevilacqua, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The late Cardinal Anthony Bevilacqua is accused in a new lawsuit of sexual assault. The alleged assault happened in the 1980s while he was a bishop in Pittsburgh.

According to CBS Pittsburgh, the female victim claims then Bishop Bevilacqua visited St. Gabriel’s Church and school, took her behind a partition in the lunchroom and groped her chest.

Bevilacqua served as the archbishop of Philadelphia from 1988 to 2003.

He passed away in 2012.

This lawsuit comes after a Pennsylvania grand jury report identified more than 300 “predator priests” who allegedly molested more than 1,000 children in six state dioceses.

Comments
  1. Mike Ference says:
    September 7, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    The Zappala Crime Family/Terrorist Group no longer has a stranglehold on covering-up clergy sex absue cases and the cover-ups by church hierarchy in western PA.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s