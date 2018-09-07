  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An iconic chocolate bar has been saved from extinction.

Boyer Candy Company in Altoona has purchased the rights and recipes for the Clark Bar.

The chocolate-coated peanut butter crunch bar was created in Pittsburgh in 1917.

New England Confectionary Company had been producing them until they declared bankruptcy in April.

The owner of Boyer Candy says it may take about six months to get Clark Bar production underway.

