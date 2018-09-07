Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — One person has been hospitalized following an ammonia leak at the Kellogg plant in Winslow Township on Friday night.

Authorities say crews responded to the plant on the 300 block of South Egg Harbor Road shortly after 9 p.m. for reports of an ammonia leak.

One person has been transported to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia with burns. Four others are being evaluated at the scene with unknown injuries.

Crews remain at the scene.