FOREST, Va. (CBS) — Two nurses say it was divine intervention that brought them to the same Virginia road to save a UPS driver.

WSET-TV reports a UPS truck driver was on Somerset Drive in Forest, Virginia, when he was unresponsive and stopped breathing on Wednesday.

Brandi Creasy, a nurse at Lynchburg General Hospital, happened to spot the driver, Brad Almond, when she pulled over.

“Something was pulling on my heart and I felt like the lord was telling me to turn around,” Creasy told WSET.

Creasy started giving Almond CPR. That’s when Missy Jarvis, also a nurse at the hospital, was driving home.

“I wasn’t supposed to be in that neighborhood,” Jarvis told the station.

Jarvis helped Creasy get him out of the truck and give CPR as he was in cardiac arrest.

“I don’t know how long it was in my round of compressions but he started to come to,” Jarvis told WSET.

Almond was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where he is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. He was able to thank the two nurses from his hospital bed.

“That’s not something that came across our minds for him to be appreciative of it’s just what we would do,” Jarvis told WSET. “I feel like there is going to be a lifetime relationship here. Not just for Brandi and I, but Brandi and I and Brad.”

According to WSET, Almond told the two nurses he would not be alive if he had been farther down the road.

“We were just the hands that God used,” Creasy told WSET.

Not only did the nurses not know they work with each other, but Almond actually goes to church with one of them.