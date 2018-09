Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A brazen robbery was caught on camera at a 7-Eleven store in Southwest Philadelphia.

Two suspects wore white t-shirts over their faces as they robbed the convenience store.

It happened near 64th Street and Lebanon Avenue.

The suspects took money and cigarettes and then ran south on 64th Street.

Call police if you recognize the suspects.