PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Portion of the Schuylkill Expressway is closed due to an overturned dump truck, Thursday morning.

All the westbound lanes just before University Avenue are closed due to the accident.

All traffic is being diverted off at Grays Ferry.

I-76 Westbound is CLOSED near University Ave for an accident with an overturned dump truck. Use I-95 or Broad St instead! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/LWgPyMFFmM — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) September 6, 2018

Officials say the dump truck was carrying sand.

At least one injury has been reported.