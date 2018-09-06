Comments
(L-R): Robert DeNiro, Burt Reynolds and Chevy Chase attend the 'Dog Years' premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea on April 22, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Actor Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82.
Us Weekly reports the actor went into cardiac arrest at a hospital in Florida on Sept. 6 and that his family was by his side.
Reynolds rose to fame in the 1970s and had a prolific career. He earned an Oscar nomination for his role in 1997’s Boogie Nights. He was currently filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, which is out in theaters in 2019.
The actor known for Smokey and the Bandit, Gunsmoke and more was born in Lansing, Michigan on Feb. 11, 1936.