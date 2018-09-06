(L-R): Robert DeNiro, Burt Reynolds and Chevy Chase attend the 'Dog Years' premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea on April 22, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Actor Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82.

Us Weekly reports the actor went into cardiac arrest at a hospital in Florida on Sept. 6 and that his family was by his side.

Reynolds rose to fame in the 1970s and had a prolific career. He earned an Oscar nomination for his role in 1997’s Boogie Nights. He was currently filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, which is out in theaters in 2019.

NEW: Actor Burt Reynolds is dead at 82, his publicist confirms to CBS News. pic.twitter.com/Q600hrpU03 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 6, 2018

The actor known for Smokey and the Bandit, Gunsmoke and more was born in Lansing, Michigan on Feb. 11, 1936.