PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A bicyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Center City on Thursday morning.

Philadelphia Police say the bicyclist was crossing against the light when he was struck near 13th and Market Streets, just before 8:30 a.m.

The 25-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Hospital where remains in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.