PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city’s Wynnefield neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 2000 block of North Wanamaker Street.

Police say a 24-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were shot and rushed to the hospital.

The 24-year-old is in critical condition and the 18-year-old is in stable condition.

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the gunfire.

So far, no arrests.

