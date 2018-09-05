Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Everyone seems to keep their head in their phone these days, but a new study shows that not everyone is looking at Facebook.

While the site is still the most visited site each day, a new study by the Pew Research Center shows that more and more Americans are taking a break from the social networking site.

Pew survey adults across the country for two weeks from May to June and found that:

54% of Facebook users have adjusted their privacy settings in the past 12 months

42% say they’ve taken a break from checking the platform for several weeks or more

26% say they have deleted the App from their phone

The study found users 29 and younger were most likely to have deleted the App after the Cambridge Analytica report.

