PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting death of a transgender woman in Hunting Park.

Police say they are getting help from the community where the shooting happened and it’s because of that detectives are optimistic they will soon be able to identify their homicide suspect and make an arrest.

“There were eight 9mm [casings] recovered at the scene,” said Capt. John Ryan. “She was struck at least once in the back. We believe she was running away.”

The shooting happened at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday and police believe the victim, 30-year-old Shante Tucker, got into an argument with someone she knew moments before the shooting.

Authorities do not have the identity of the shooter yet, but witnesses reported seeing the shooter flee the scene in a pickup truck known in the area.

“It is an older model black pickup truck that had a tailgate and some junk in the back,” said Ryan.

Police are out looking for that pickup truck and are still trying to narrow down a motive for the shooting.

One they have ruled out at this point is the victim’s gender identity having anything to do with her death.

“I don’t think that has any bearing on this particular crime,” said Ryan. “It is not a hate crime. She wasn’t targeted because of her gender affiliation or her lifestyle.”

Although police say people in the Hunting Park area are familiar with the black pickup truck they are looking for, they are still asking anyone who may see it to come forward and contact Philadelphia police.