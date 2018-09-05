Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SANDSTON, Va. (CBS) — A Virginia man erected an electric fence to keep kids waiting for the school bus off his property. The fence separated his front yard from a school bus stop.

Homeowner Bryan Tucker said he was sick of students who cursed, fought and littered at the bus stop. He said trespassing and posted signs he put up years ago have made no impact. He hoped the fence — hooked up to a battery — would provide relief.

Parents and neighbors were concerned about the potential dangers the fence posed to children and the community.

“My only was question was to him was insurance and liability. Did he have coverage, in case a kid got shocked,” said James Mehfoud, a community member.

Tucker did take the fence down after police were called to his property and town officials determined that the fence was installed on the county’s way, but he said he’s happy about the controversy putting up the fence caused.

“Parents are posting and talking about it, so yeah the point’s got across,” Tucker stated.

There are no plans to relocate the bus stop according to a spokesperson for town officials.