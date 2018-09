Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

KUWAIT (KDKA) – A shop in Kuwait has been shut down over fishy practices.

Authorities say the market was guilty of putting googly eyes on fish to make them look fresh.

A picture making the rounds on social media tells the tale. One of the googly eyes slipped off, which revealed a more natural yellow eye underneath.

Matthew Dalby, PhD @MatthewJDalby Never judge the freshness of fish by the googliness of their eyes. Mohamed El Dahshan ✔@eldahshan Kuwaiti police has shut down a fish store that was sticking googly eyes on fish to make them appear more fresh than they are. :-)

According to a BBC report, rival fish sellers responded to the incident by advertising their fresh fish “without cosmetics.”