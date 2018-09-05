  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A former member of Bill Cosby’s defense team is suing the 81-year-old comedian for more than $50,000 in unpaid legal fees.

The civil claim for failure to pay for legal services rendered was filed Tuesday by Philadelphia-based law firm Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis.

Attorney Samuel Silver had worked as part of Cosby’s defense team for his retrial on sexual assault allegations through the beginning of February. Silver declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The initial claim did not detail how much work was billed or an exact amount the law firm was seeking.

A message seeking comment from Cosby’s spokesman was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Cosby was convicted in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 24.

