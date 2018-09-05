Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The second suspect wanted in connection with the death of Tiffany Jones, the woman abducted and then found dead inside a burning home in South Baltimore, has been arrested in Philadelphia.

After an investigation, police identified Willard Turner-Williams, 35, as a second suspect in the case. He has been arrested in Philadelphia, and he is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, arson, and other charges related to the murder of Jones. The first suspect, Bobie Barncord, 28, was arrested and charged in Jones’ death just 72 hours after the mother of two was abducted in broad daylight on August 21.

Police say she got into a heated argument with two men near a Family Dollar Store in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood. She was snatched and thrown into a black pickup truck.

A day after the abduction, Jones’ body was found inside a burning, vacant home just blocks away from where she was abducted.

The next day, police found the black pickup truck they believed was involved in the abduction.

This is a developing story.

