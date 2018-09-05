Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The second suspect wanted in connection with the death of Tiffany Jones, the woman abducted and then found dead inside a burning home in South Baltimore, has been arrested in Philadelphia.
Police say she got into a heated argument with two men near a Family Dollar Store in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood. She was snatched and thrown into a black pickup truck.
A day after the abduction, Jones’ body was found inside a burning, vacant home just blocks away from where she was abducted.
The next day, police found the black pickup truck they believed was involved in the abduction.
This is a developing story.
