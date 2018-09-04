Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The WeAreTeachers Facebook page has a viral post ‘Lawnmower Parents Are The New Helicopter Parents & We Are Not Here For It’ that teachers everywhere are sharing to help spread the word for parents to BACK OFF.

An anonymous writer for the We Are Teachers page penned the now viral article warning that ‘Lawnmower parents go to whatever length necessary to prevent their child from having to face adveristy, struggle or failure.’

The writer claims, “instead of preparing children for challenges, they mow obstacles down so kids won’t experience them in the first place.”