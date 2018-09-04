Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – An hours-long police standoff continues in Millville, Cumberland County, where a man remains barricaded inside a home Tuesday morning.

Neighbors say it all started around 4 p.m. Monday, near North 2nd and F Streets.

“I got kicked out of my house around 4 p.m. last night. I’ve been sitting on the street ever since then,” said neighbor Brandon Fish. “I’ve been siting on the curb for hours.”

Several homes have been evacuated due to the incident. Fish says the man involved in the barricade has had a rough time.

“He went off the deep end. He lost his mom and dad, and he got bad news that his sister passed away. We don’t know nothing yet, but it’s a lot of he said, she said,” said Fish.

Police have not said what led to the barricade. There have been no reported injuries.