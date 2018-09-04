Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – An hours-long police standoff continues in Millville, Cumberland County, where a man remains barricaded inside a home Tuesday morning.

Neighbors say it all started around 4 p.m. Monday, near North 2nd and F Streets.

“I got kicked out of my house around 4 p.m. last night. I’ve been sitting on the street ever since then,” said neighbor Brandon Fish. “I’ve been siting on the curb for hours.”

Several homes have been evacuated due to the incident. Fish says the man involved in the barricade has had a rough time.

“He went off the deep end. He lost his mom and dad, and he got bad news that his sister passed away. We don’t know nothing yet, but it’s a lot of he said, she said,” said Fish.

Police have not said what led to the barricade. There have been no reported injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s