YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) – In Bucks County, SEPTA is unveiling improvements at the Yardley Regional Rail Station.
Changes include higher boarding platforms and ramps to aid people with disabilities.
There’s also new weather-protected passenger areas and bike parking.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the station.
The project was made possible by state and federal grants.