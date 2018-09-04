BREAKING:Piazza Family, Beta Theta Pi, Reach Settlement After Penn State Pledge’s Death
YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) – In Bucks County, SEPTA is unveiling improvements at the Yardley Regional Rail Station.

Changes include higher boarding platforms and ramps to aid people with disabilities.

There’s also new weather-protected passenger areas and bike parking.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the station.

The project was made possible by state and federal grants.

