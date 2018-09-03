PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A two-time breast cancer survivor is now in search of a kidney.

Janet DiGerolamo, 55, spends three days a week for six hours on a dialysis machine due to kidney failure. The treatment is crucial for her to stay alive.

Janet, who beat breast cancer twice, spends most of the day after her treatment sleeping and recovering, her family says.

A kidney donor could help change her life.

Her family says she’s currently on the active transplant list at Temple Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in New Jersey but it could take up to five years to find a transplant.

“There are angels that walk among us and we pray everyday that one will find us,” said DiGerolamo’s mother-in-law.

Janet’s family is spreading the word by creating dozens of t-shirts and giving them out to friends and family.