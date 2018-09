PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you recognize this man?

Police are looking for a suspect, seen in this sketch, in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Newark, Delaware.

A 33-year-old woman told police the man broke into her home on Fairway Road around 6 a.m. Sunday.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted her and stole her car.

Police are still looking for that car. They believe it’s a silver 2013 Honda CRV with Pennsylvania license plate: KPP0923.