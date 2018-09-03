Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 295 that left several people injured in Bellmawr, New Jersey.

The accident happened on the southbound lanes of I-295 near mile marker 29 around 9:15 p.m.

Police say multiple people have been injured, but their conditions are unknown.

No other information is available at this time.

