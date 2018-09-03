Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tuesday morning, the family of a retired Philadelphia police officer shot and killed 20 years ago will go before a judge to ask him to leave a man involved with the murder behind bars for another decade.

Retired Police Officer Frank King’s life was cut short just a few days before Christmas 1998 and his two sons who spoke with Eyewitness News say they are still devastated.

“He was a larger than life type individual when it comes to the middle class. Salt of the earth type regular guy,” Ace King said of his father.

Frank King and friends were relaxing at Regan’s On The Boulevard when authorities say several men walked in to cause trouble.

“A shotgun was put to a woman’s head. The barmaid; and he intervened and probably saved her life,” son Tommy King said.

King was retired from the force at the time and was unarmed when he protected the bar employee. He was shot and killed. The man who pulled the trigger, Robert Ramirez, is behind bars for the rest of his life.

Another man, Aaron Smith, who was with Ramirez but did not pull the trigger was convicted of second-degree murder. He has been in jail for almost 20 years. He was sentenced to life in prison, but a U.S. Supreme Court decision put out in 2016 indicated cases like Smith’s, must be resentenced. Juvenile life in prison cases are currently being resentenced across the United States.

“We understand the ruling. Do we totally agree with it? No, but we will accept it,” Ace King said.

What the family will not accept is Smith getting out of prison in the near future. Ace King says he met personally with Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner who indicated he would possibly recommend parole for Aaron Smith.

“Overwhelmed. Disgusted in how this family has been treated,” Ace King said.

Though Smith didn’t pull the trigger, King and his family believe he should be behind bars for another ten years. Ace King will read a victim impact statement in front of Aaron Smith and the judge on Tuesday.

“I’m going against two defense attorneys on Tuesday. I am battling both sides. I am my own advocate for my own family and other families. I am the law on my family’s side and for my dad’s name,” King said.

Krasner, through a spokesman, released the following statement to Eyewitness News about the case: