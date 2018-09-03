Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Vandals shattered windows at the Starbucks in Rittenhouse Square Monday morning.
The store located at 18th and Spruce Streets was the center of controversy earlier this year.
The vandals left notes inside the coffee shop that referenced the ongoing prison labor strike happening across the country.
Starbucks says they do not hire, or work with agencies that employ prison labor.
Crews repaired the windows and the store reopened Monday afternoon.