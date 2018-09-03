Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Vandals shattered windows at the Starbucks in Rittenhouse Square Monday morning.

The store located at 18th and Spruce Streets was the center of controversy earlier this year.

Starbucks Apologizes Following Outrage Over Controversial Arrest Inside Store

The vandals left notes inside the coffee shop that referenced the ongoing prison labor strike happening across the country.

Shuttle Buses Will Replace SEPTA’s Warminster Line Rail Service Through December

Starbucks says they do not hire, or work with agencies that employ prison labor.

Crews repaired the windows and the store reopened Monday afternoon.