PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman waiting for the bus was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday.

Police have arrested the driver suspected of fleeing the scene of the hit-and-run that happened around 4 p.m. on the 10000 block of Academy Road.

“I saw the ambulance here and everything taking her,” said neighbor Enrichetta Robey.

A 64-year-old woman lost her life in a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Philadelphia near a bus stop.

“I have five kids and they cross this street all the time and they take the bus stop, so it’s kinda scary knowing that somebody was speeding across here in a hit-and-run and didn’t even stop,” said Robey.

A witness tells Eyewitness News that the driver was speeding and swerving when he struck the woman who was walking near the curb and bike lane.

That witness says after striking the woman the driver never hit his breaks.

Police found the driver’s abandoned Ford F150 pick-up truck after a tip came in, about a mile away in a shopping center parking lot at Woodhaven and Knights Roads.

#BREAKING: After a tip, @PhillyPolice locate the white F-150 pick up truck at Woodhaven & Knights Roads, that struck and killed a 64-year-old woman around 4pm this afternoon in Norrheast Philly @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/BYU0Ul2KQQ — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) September 2, 2018

About an hour later, the suspect, identified by relatives as Joseph Thompson, was placed in this ambulance by police.

#VIDEO: Suspected deadly hit and run driver that killed a 64y/o woman taken away from his Northeast Philly home on Draper Street in an ambulance, neighbors say he was wearing handcuffs, police say driver abandoned the pick-up truck several miles away @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/gb37mCZMVs — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) September 3, 2018

“I saw that he was handcuffed and they were going to be putting him in the rescue squad,” said a neighbor.

Another neighbor explained how Thompson hurt himself just before police arrived.

“He was running across the wall, fell off the wall, and hit his head where the blood is at and remained there, I gave him a wet towel for his head,” said another neighbor.

Back at the scene, some neighbors are in disbelief.

“Somebody, a mom, somebody’s sister, somebody’s daughter, the grand mom probably, it’s sad that they don’t have one tonight because of this and somebody was that horrible to just leave her there,” added Robey.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.