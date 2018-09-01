  • CBS 3On Air

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester County woman was stopped by the Transportation Security Administration at the Philadelphia International Airport Saturday when they detected a firearm in her carry-on bag.

Authorities stopped the woman at the checkpoint with an unloaded .38 handgun.

The woman claims she forgot she had the gun with her.

Philadelphia Police were called to the checkpoint and confiscated the firearm.

Officials detained the woman for questioning before citing her with weapons violations.

When someone shows up to a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until police resolve the incident.

Guns found at checkpoints could delay travelers from getting to their gates.

This incident marked the 23rd gun caught by TSA this year. In 2017, there were 37 guns caught at the airport’s checkpoints.

