Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Langhorne woman who was last seen Wednesday afternoon has been found safe.

Police: Road Rage Suspect Pointed Gun At Woman On Route 1 In Middletown

The Middletown Township police say that 21-year-old Christina Guiffre was “fine and unharmed”.

“She was not missing against her will”, according to officials.

Guiffre had been reported missing after she failed to show up to work, causing alarm for family members.

Officials: Surveillance Video Shows Man Wanted For Fatal Shooting In Camden

“We are happy she is safe and sound and that this is finally resolved,” police said in their Facebook post.

Officials say that they are closing the case but did not give details about where Guiffre was found.