PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver is dead after his car crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Rhawnhurst.

Police have identified the victim as Martin Fabry.

The fiery crash happened just after 6 a.m. Saturday in the inner northbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard near Hartel Avenue.

He was killed about a mile from his home.

One man staying at a hotel nearby says he was jarred awake from the sound of the crash.

Police are investigating what caused the deadly accident.

