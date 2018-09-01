Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials are investigating after a car flipped on its side in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood.

Police rushed to the intersection of Mascher Street and Champlost Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

An eyewitness sent the photos to Eyewitness News showing the car propped entirely on its side with emergency services on the scene.

First responders were able to get the driver out.

She was not hurt.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.