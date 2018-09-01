  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMThe James Brown Show
    2:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials are investigating after a car flipped on its side in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood.

Police rushed to the intersection of Mascher Street and Champlost Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police: Missing 21-Year-Old Christina Giuffre Found Safe

An eyewitness sent the photos to Eyewitness News showing the car propped entirely on its side with emergency services on the scene.

car flip olney Accident Under Investigation After Car Flips Over In Olney: Officials

Credit: Spoole Photography.

First responders were able to get the driver out.

Man Battles $109,000 Hospital Bill, Gets Discount After Heart Attack

She was not hurt.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s