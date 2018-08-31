PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drug counselors are warning about “wasping,” the mixing of street drugs with toxic insecticide chemicals.

The idea is to mix the insecticide with drugs — particularly meth — to boost the high.

There are reports of people being hospitalized after experimenting with the mixture.

Rich Jones, a recovery center executive director, says he’s worried that people will learn about it on the web and try to get a bigger high.

“It’s just the tip of the iceberg,” says Jones, who adds that street drugs, in general, are becoming more deadly because of additives.