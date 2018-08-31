PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a man was attacked and robbed in Fishtown earlier this week.

It happened on Aug. 27 around 10 p.m. when a 20-year-old man was walking in the 1600 block of E. Berks Street.

That’s when the victim was approached by three black males and an unknown woman who punched him in the head, knocking him to the ground, police said.

Police say the victim was able to flee for a short time until the suspect caught up with him.

Surveillance video shows the brutal beating.

Police say the suspects took the victim’s wallet and cell phone.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.