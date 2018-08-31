Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a man was attacked and robbed in Fishtown earlier this week.

It happened on Aug. 27 around 10 p.m. when a 20-year-old man was walking in the 1600 block of E.  Berks Street.

That’s when the victim was approached by three black males and an unknown woman who punched him in the head, knocking him to the ground, police said.

Police say the victim was able to flee for a short time until the suspect caught up with him.

Surveillance video shows the brutal beating.

Police say the suspects took the victim’s wallet and cell phone.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s