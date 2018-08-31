LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Major flooding is shutting down roads across Lancaster County on Friday.

According to the Manheim Borough Police, emergency crews are responding to multiple fire and police calls due to the flooding.

A flash flood warning is currently in effect for Lancaster County until 7:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service says over 9 inches of rain have fallen in 5 hours near Mount Joy. Route 283 has flooded and is closed in both directions at PA 772.

Flooding on PA 283 eastbound between PA 772 and Esbenshade Rd. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) August 31, 2018

My friend posted this on Facebook, thought I’d share. If you’re headed north or south on Route 283, you’re gonna run into a closure around Mount Joy. Just a heads up Twitter family! pic.twitter.com/GHL89RxJDV — Kurt Gottshall (@KurtaceG) August 31, 2018