Credit: Manheim Borough Police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Major flooding is shutting down roads across Lancaster County on Friday.
According to the Manheim Borough Police, emergency crews are responding to multiple fire and police calls due to the flooding.
A flash flood warning is currently in effect for Lancaster County until 7:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service says over 9 inches of rain have fallen in 5 hours near Mount Joy. Route 283 has flooded and is closed in both directions at PA 772.