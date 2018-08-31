Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Help is now coming for people affected by severe flooding in Delaware County earlier this month.

Parts of Darby Borough, Radnor and Upper Darby were under water during the storm on Aug 13.

On Friday and Saturday, Delaware County Emergency Management will open three locations to help residents fill out forms for financial relief.

Darby Borough Hall:

Friday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon

Radnor Commissioner’s Meeting Room:

Friday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7000 Walnut Street In Upper Darby:

Friday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents can also connect with volunteer service agencies for additional assistance at the locations.