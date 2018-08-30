Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An eye-opening study by the American Optometric Association (AOA) reveals the state of ocular health in young children.

The group says that 25-percent of children already wear or need will glasses to aid their vision by the time they enter kindergarten.

Parents Paying As Much For Childcare As They Are For College: Report

Doctors now recommend that parents have the eyes of their school-aged children checked every year.

Lawsuit Alleges Newborn Died After Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Virus Outbreak

The AOA also offers insightful signs to watch out for in order to recognize that your child might be having vision problems, including squinting, tilting their head, sensitivity to light, and avoiding detail-oriented activities.

They also recommend games and toys that can help sharpen children’s vision skills.