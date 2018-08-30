Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly 200 former high school dropouts are recommitting to their education in Philadelphia.

The 18-to-20-year-olds marched from the Youth Build Philadelphia Charter School Thursday to a special ceremony at the Hampton Inn on Race Street.

The students are marking the completion of a six-day mental toughness training workshop required for acceptance into the youth-build program.

Next up, they’ll be back in school, earning their high school diplomas.