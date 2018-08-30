  • CBS 3On Air

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Brent Celek #87 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Eagles tight end Brent Celek is expected to announce his retirement.

According to NFL.com, Celek will make the announcement on the Eagles’ website Friday.

“In the end, I just couldn’t fathom putting on another uniform,” Celek told NFL.com. “I had a perfect ending, and it was time.”

Celek, 33, spent 11 years with the Eagles, taking hit after hit after hit. Celek has played in 175 out of 176 career games, not including nine playoff games.

Celek was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2007. For his career, Celek caught 398 balls for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns — all of those marks are second best in franchise history for a tight end behind Pete Retzlaff.

