Chelsea Five Gastropub

Photo: alice c./Yelp

Wander over to the Tropicana at 2831 Boardwalk and ride up to the fifth floor of Chelsea Tower and you’ll find Chelsea Five Gastropub. Visitors can expect panoramic ocean views and an adjacent outdoor terrace lounge where guests can choose from an extensive beer list, cocktails and small bites menu.

According to its website, the drink menu features over 50 whiskeys and bourbons and old-fashioned drinks prepared with robustly flavored spirits such as the original variation of the Whiskey Sour made using Rittenhouse rye whiskey, house-made simple syrup, fresh squeezed lime juice and an egg white.

For the food menu, check out the blue crab mac and cheese, yellowfin tuna tacos and white cheddar truffle fries for starters, the ribeye cheesesteak sandwich, and entrees such as buttermilk fried chicken, shrimp and grits, cauliflower steak and maple whiskey salmon.

Choice Bar & Grill

Photo: choice bar & grill/Yelp

The new Choice Bar & Grill at 470 N. Albany Ave. features an eclectic menu that includes burgers, pizza, Spanish fare and sushi.

Here’s a sampling of the menu: starters include chicken wings or tenders in hot, mild, barbecue and “wow” flavors; mussels in red or white sauce served with toast; and coconut shrimp served with citrus butter sauce. For your main dish, try the chicken parm served with linguine; chicharrones de pollo con tostones y ensalada (crispy fried chicken bites with plantain and salad); and the Italian burger with marinara, pepperoni and provolone.

Starcade

Starcade is a new arcade that’s located at 801 Boardwalk in the Showboat Hotel. It offers a wide selection of retro video games from the 80s and 90s, including Ms. Pac-Man, Galaxian, Gyruss, Centipede, Pac-Man, Galaga, Defender, Dig Dug and Virtual pinball, which plays just like a physical machine, with over 30 boards to choose from and over 100 different games. (Click here for the full game list.)

“The Starcade is a great place to come and spend time with the kids,” wrote Yelper Crystal P. “The staff and the owners are all so kind and make sure your having the best time. The machines are well kept and clean, and the consoles are a great addition.”