Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles will know sooner rather than later who the starting quarterback will be for the season opener.

Head coach Doug Pederson announced Tuesday that he will know by Friday if Carson Wentz or Nick Foles will be starting against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Sept. 6 as the Eagles kickoff their season.

‘When They Clear Him, He’ll Be Cleared’: Coach Pederson Loses Cool Over Wentz Questions

Pederson said Wentz and Foles have split reps this week.

“One of the noticeable changes was his lower-body strength and how well he’s progressed through his rehab and conditioning,” Pederson said about Wentz. “I think it’s realistic to say he’s probably a little more conditioned at this point in camp than the other [quarterbacks].”

Pederson added that even though he will find out Friday who the starting quarterback will be, he might not announce it until 90 minutes before kickoff against the Falcons.

Wentz has not played this preseason as he continues to rehab his torn ACL he suffered during a regular season game in December against the Los Angeles Rams. Wentz has participated in 11-on-11 practices, but has not yet been cleared for contact.

Wentz has previously said that it’s been his goal to be ready for the season opener.

Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson: It’s Players’ ‘Right’ To Protest During National Anthem

“That’s been my goal. There’s been really no secret that it’s gonna be close,” said Wentz. “I think, naturally, it’s gonna be close. And ultimately, it won’t be just my call, or [head coach Doug Pederson’s] call, it will come down to what the doctors say, really.”

Foles, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, has had a preseason to forget. He’s thrown two interceptions, fumbled twice, has been sacked six times and has not thrown a touchdown pass in two games.

Concerns Continue To Mount As The Eagles Drop Another This Preseason

On Sunday, Pederson grew frustrated with reporters’ questions about Wentz’s health and when he will be medically cleared to play.

“When they clear him, he’ll be cleared,” said Pederson. “I’m not going to put myself in a box, I’m not going to put my quarterback in a box. I’m not going to go out on a limb and I’m not going to say that. So either ask it a different way or you’re going to get the same answer.”