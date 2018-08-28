Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities have arrested two suspects after a man was gunned down earlier this year in Chester.

Authorities tell CBS3 that 28-year-old Byron Minor and 28-year-old Eric Johnson were both arrested in the May shooting death of 36-year-old Vincent Franklin, which occurred in the 500 block of Central Avenue.

Video allegedly shows Johnson getting out of a Nissan Rogue and unloading a .40 caliber handgun. Authorities say as many as 22 shots were fired at Franklin.

“In this case, the victim, Vincent Franklin, was ruthlessly gunned down in broad daylight in a residential neighborhood. As the result of surveillance video and assistance from the community, we were able to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for this senseless murder. I would like to commend the investigative work of Detective Brian Pot of the Chester Police Department and CID Detective Daniel McFarland for taking these dangerous individuals off the street,” said Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland.

Johnson was arrested at a house in Chester on Tuesday. Minor was arrested at his probation office.

Both men are expected to be arraigned today.

This story is developing, stay with CBS Philly for the latest.