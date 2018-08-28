Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities have arrested two suspects after a man was gunned down earlier this year in Chester.

Authorities tell CBS3 that 28-year-old Byron Minor and 28-year-old Eric Johnson were both arrested in the May shooting death of 36-year-old Vincent Franklin, which occurred in the 500 block of Central Avenue.

Video allegedly shows Johnson getting out of a Nissan Rogue and unloading a .40 caliber handgun. Authorities say as many as 22 shots were fired at Franklin.

43e580b6c40049a9aa41f197d7bea5cf Ruthlessly Gunned Down: 2 Men Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Vincent Franklin In Chester

Credit: CBS3

“In this case, the victim, Vincent Franklin, was ruthlessly gunned down in broad daylight in a residential neighborhood. As the result of surveillance video and assistance from the community, we were able to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for this senseless murder. I would like to commend the investigative work of Detective Brian Pot of the Chester Police Department and CID Detective Daniel McFarland for taking these dangerous individuals off the street,” said Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland.

Johnson was arrested at a house in Chester on Tuesday. Minor was arrested at his probation office.

Both men are expected to be arraigned today.

This story is developing, stay with CBS Philly for the latest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s