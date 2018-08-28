ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — More than 500 Stockton University students are about to have the ultimate living-learning experience as they hang their hat and sandals in the new Atlantic City campus.

Senior Brad Rosstedt got to move in a few days early.

“Oh it’s an amazing thing. I love it, I love everything about it and I love what they’re doing here too,” said Rosstedt.

Stockton’s Atlantic City campus is situated on the corner of Albany Avenue and the boardwalk in the city’s Chelsea section that borders Ventnor.

It consists of a 145-apartment residential complex, a parking garage that it shares with the future headquarters of South Jersey Industries, and a state of the art academic center.

Roughly 115 courses across a variety of majors are scheduled this semester and shuttle service will connect the Atlantic City campus to Stockton’s main campus 14 miles away in Galloway.

“So what we can really offer our students now is being educated in a beautiful in the pinelands and wetlands of South Jersey and now being educated at the beach and in an urban setting,” said Brian Jackson, the chief operating officer of Stockton’s Atlantic City campus.

For Atlantic City, the campus represents a chance to diversify the casino-heavy economy with a university partner. For Stockton, a high profile expansion that meets growing housing demands. Even with the panoramic ocean views – it’s not Stockton’s most expensive student housing.

“It’s right in the middle of all of our prices and we wanted to do that especially in the first year because we want to have students really enjoy the experience, really engage in Atlantic City and so we didn’t want to price them out,” said Steven Radwanski, Stockton’s residential life executive director.

Officials say the campus is at 99 percent occupancy.

