PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say spit on a Wendy’s employee and threatened to break the drive-thru window with a socket wrench after an employee had trouble hearing the man’s order.

Police say the aggravated assault happened at the Wendy’s restaurant at 2940 Fox Street in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood, just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 6.

The man attempted to place an order but the employee had a hard time hearing him so another employee came to help. That’s when police say the suspect lost his cool and began cursing.

The suspect then drove around, got out of his vehicle and spit on the employee through the drive-thru window.

When employees locked the drive-thru window, the suspect became enraged and continued to yell, spit, and bang on the window. He then pulled out a large socket wrench and threatened to break out the window, said police.

The man then fled the area. The suspect is described as a black male, late 20s to early 30s, medium complexion, beard, thin hair, athletic build, wearing a dark-colored shirt with a “Batman” logo on the front, dark shorts, and operating an older model silver Buick Sedan.

