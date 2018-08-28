Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities say three people have been injured, including a 16-year-old boy, in a triple shooting in Grays Ferry.

Officials responded to the 1600 block of S. Marston Street on Tuesday evening.

Police say a 21-year-old male was shot in the left arm and hand. A second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot one time in the right hand. A 18-year-old man was shot one time in the left arm.

All three victims were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.