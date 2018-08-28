Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a letter allegedly sent from one officer to another calling him “grotesque” and a “filthy animal.”

Commissioner Richard Ross told reporters on Tuesday that the 22-year veteran has been removed from street duty until further notice while the investigation continues. Ross says it stemmed after the homicide detective taped a letter to a trash can complaining about the bones that were discarded.

“The tone and the tenor of the letter raises questions about whether racial bias or inappropriate biases were involved in the message. Some of the references in the letter are very troubling,” said Ross.

Ross said the letter contained offensive language toward another detective in the homicide unit.

“It’s because of some of the language that’s in here, some of which, historically, has referenced to African-Americans in particular, that’s why it’s particularly concerning,” stated Ross.

Ross said the detective owned up to writing the letter after being confronted about it.

The name of the detective who wrote the letter has not been released.