PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Darby Borough Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Yassir White was last seen getting into a purple-colored Nissan Maxima on Summit Street around 3 p.m Monday afternoon.

He was wearing a green t-shirt, white shorts, and black shoes.

Police believe he might be with a family acquaintance, 28-year-old Tiffany Collins.

Police say she is a known substance abuser and frequents the West and Southwest sections of Philadelphia.

If you have seen Yassir or Tiffany, call Darby Borough Police right away.