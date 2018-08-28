WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory For Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs And Lehigh Valley From 12 PM Tuesday Until 8 PM Wednesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Darby Borough Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Yassir White was last seen getting into a purple-colored Nissan Maxima on Summit Street around 3 p.m Monday afternoon.

He was wearing a green t-shirt, white shorts, and black shoes.

yassir white Darby Borough Police Seek Publics Help Locating Missing 10 Year Old Boy

credit: cbs3

Police: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In Roxborough Double Shooting

Police believe he might be with a family acquaintance, 28-year-old Tiffany Collins.

Police say she is a known substance abuser and frequents the West and Southwest sections of Philadelphia.

If you have seen Yassir or Tiffany, call Darby Borough Police right away.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s