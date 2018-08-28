WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory For Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs And Lehigh Valley From 12 PM Tuesday Until 8 PM Wednesday
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (AP) – A New Jersey man convicted of leaving his 2-year-old son to die after a crash in Bucks County is headed to prison.

Authorities say Christopher Kuhn was fleeing after he shoplifted from a Tullytown Walmart last October. He was found guilty in March of murder and other charges following a nonjury trial.

Christopher Kuhn

Credit: CBS3

The Hamilton man must serve between eight and 30 years under the sentence imposed Monday.

Police say Kuhn fled the Levittown Town Center store after taking $228 worth of television speakers. He ran a red light and collided with two other vehicles, the impact throwing his son onto the road and fracturing his skull.

Kuhn stepped over the injured toddler before running away.

The boy later died at a hospital. Police say he wasn’t in a safety seat.

